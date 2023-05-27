ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

May 27, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle, says PM Modi

ANI

 Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s 59th death anniversary is observed today. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 27, 2023 paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru". Jawaharlal Nehru had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru. Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.

