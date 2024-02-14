ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays homage to security personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

February 14, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - New Delhi

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

PTI

Students pay tribute to martyred CPPF jawans on Pulwama suicide attack anniversary in Jammu. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

Also read: India bombs Jaish camp in Pakistan’s Balakot

Mr. Modi said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US