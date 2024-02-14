PM Modi pays homage to security personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

February 14, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

Mr. Modi said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

