NEW DELHI

16 July 2021 01:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues,” the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. This comes ahead of the monsoon session.

