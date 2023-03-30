ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi meets NXP CEO; discusses transformative landscape in world of semiconductors

March 30, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth, the Prime Minister said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NXP’s CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30, 2023 said he met NXP's CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation.

The meeting took place earlier this week with NXP tweeting Tuesday that its CEO Sievers met Prime Minister Modi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India.  "We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions," the firm said.

Tagging the tweet by NXP, Mr. Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation." 

India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth, the Prime Minister said.

