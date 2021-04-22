PM Modi, Mamata, leaders condole death of Sitaram Yechury’s son

22 April 2021 10:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and several leaders condoled the demise of Ashish, the elder son of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Ashish (34), a journalist, succumed to COVID-19 on April 22, in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife Swati.

The CPI(M) Politburo issued a statement announcing the death and offering its condolences to the family.

"We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old.

"The Polit Bureau conveys it deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family," the statement said.

"Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade @SitaramYechury, his family and friends at this difficult time," tweeted DMK leader MK Stalin.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was devastated by the news.“There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her "shock" at Ashish's death. "Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," tweeted Ms. Banerjee. TMC MP Derek O'Brien also offered his condolences.

"My heart goes out to @SitaramYechury and his family. No words are enough at a time like this but sadly words of sympathy & condolence are all we have to offer. May his son Ashish's soul rest in peace & may the family find strength at this difficult time," National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.