PM Modi greets people on Navratri

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga on the eve of Navratri and Durga Puja festival, in Gorakhpur, Wednesday, Oct. 6,2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 07 October 2021 08:37 IST
Updated: 07 October 2021 08:37 IST

‘May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives,’ the PM tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 7, 2021, greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

Also read: The significance of Navaratri or nine nights

“May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives,” he said.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

