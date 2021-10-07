PM Modi greets people on Navratri

New Delhi

07 October 2021 08:37 IST

‘May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives,’ the PM tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 7, 2021, greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

“May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives,” he said.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."