PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on oxygen availability

NEW DELHI:

09 July 2021 14:00 IST

More than 1,500 PSA oxygen plants coming up all over India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country.

“Officials briefed PM about the progress on installation of PSA [pressure swing adsorption] oxygen plants across the country. More than 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation, which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries & PSUs,” noted a release issued by the Central government.

It added that PSA oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES were coming up in all States and districts of the country.

Mr. Modi was informed that once all the oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES were functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.