PM gave away 1,000 sq. km to China without fight: Congress

When will status quo ante at LAC be restored, it asks

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 14, 2022 22:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “given away 1,000 square kilometres of land to China without a fight”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, responding to the reports of disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Mr. Gandhi said China had refused to accept India’s demand of restoring  status quo  ante at the border as in April 2020.

“China has refused to accept India’s demand of restoring  status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1,000 sq. km of territory to China without a fight. Can the government of India explain how this territory will be retrieved,” Mr. Gandhi asked on Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said this was not the first time that “we are disengaging and creating buffer zones” in areas where the Indian side carried out its patrol.

“First it happened in Galwan, then it happened in Gogra and now it is happening in Hotsprings. Why is our Army being made to push back? Why is our Army being made to give up patrolling points where we had been patrolling up until now?” Ms Shrinate said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Shrinate said the Prime Minister had promised the country that “we will go to  status quo ante”.

The Congress spokesperson claimed that the disengagement process was linked to the upcoming SCO summit in Uzbekistan where Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jingping.

“Why is there no  status quo ante as far as April 2020 is concerned?” she asked, adding, “We also want to know that with cheap publicity and cheap popularity with domestic audience, why is our foreign security and foreign policy being compromised?”

“Is this happening because China has seen chink in our armour which is that our Prime Minister is given to false propaganda, the PM is given to cheap popularity, the PM does not care about our territorial integrity or he does not care about our national security,” Ms. Shrinate said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India-China

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app