Modi government is being remote-controlled by a handful of corporates, says Rahul

New Delhi

15 January 2021 16:12 IST

The former Congress president’s remarks come on a day when the government is meeting protesting farmer unions for the ninth time to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new agri laws.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was being “remote controlled” by a handful of corporates and cited the three farm laws as an example that help the corporates.

Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, where Congress MPs from Punjab are protesting for over 35 days now, Mr Gandhi said the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee was a ‘maya’ [illusion] and the myth will be busted soon.

The Congress made these remarks at Jantar Mantar after leading a protest march in solidarity with the farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress party observed ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’ (Farmers' Rights Day) and took nation-wide protests including marches to gherao Raj Bhavans in State capitals.

In Delhi, Mr Gandhi led the protests organized by the State unit and was joined by other leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“These farm laws have been brought to finish off the farmers,” former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was being “remote controlled” by a handful of corporates and cited the three farm laws as an example that help the corporates.

Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, where Congress MPs from Punjab are protesting for over 35 days now, Mr Gandhi said the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee was a ‘maya’ (illusion) and the myth will be busted soon.

The Congress made these remarks at Jantar Mantar after leading a protest march in solidarity with the farmers.

The Congress party observed ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’ (Farmers’ Rights Day) and took nation-wide protests including marches to gherao Raj Bhavans in State capitals.

In Delhi, Mr Gandhi led the protests organized by the State unit and was joined by other leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“These farm laws have been brought to finish off the farmers,” Mr Gandhi said in his brief address to party workers who had gathered near Chandgi Ram Akhada in North Delhi, close to the Raj Bhavan.

Soon after, he shifted to the protest venue of Jantar Mantar where he addressed the media.

Accusing the Prime Minister of disrespecting farmers, Mr Gandhi said the government wants to tire out the farmers.

He said that while the farmers have understood the risk of losing their independence to corporates, rest of the country is yet to understand it.

Middle class, youth, IT professionals would be the next target of the government, he alleged.

He said every sector — media, retail, power, IT, airports, ports — is now being monopolised by a select group of corporates.

“Narendra Modi may be Prime Minister but the government is run by somebody else. It is being remote controlled by three-four corporates,” Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi said in his brief address to party workers who had gathered near Chandgi Ram Akhada in North Delhi, close to the Raj Bhavan.

Soon after, he shifted to the protest venue of Jantar Mantar where he addressed the media.

Accusing the Prime Minister of disrespecting farmers, Mr Gandhi said the government wants to tire out the farmers.

He said that while the farmers have understood the risk of losing their independence to corporates, rest of the country is yet to understand it.

Middle class, youth, IT professionals would be the next target of the government, he alleged.

He said every sector -- media, retail, power, IT, airports, ports -- is now being monopolised by a select group of corporates.

“Narendra Modi may be Prime Minister but the government is run by somebody else. It is being remote controlled by three-four corporates,” Mr Gandhi said.