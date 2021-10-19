PM directs a special red-tape scrapping drive this month

NEW DELHI

19 October 2021

Officials must weed out old files, clear all pending public grievances and references from MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all government departments to have a fresh look at all existing processes and scrap unnecessary paperwork and compliances, as part of a special spring-cleaning exercise this month.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, in a recent missive to all Secretaries, has asked each Department to weed out old files, clear all pending public grievances and references from MPs and States, while endeavouring to meet any assurances made to Parliament as part of a special campaign.

Compliance burden

In the course of disposing such pending matters and references, “the existing processes may be reviewed with a view to reducing compliance burden, and unnecessary paperwork done away with, wherever feasible”. Mr. Gauba invoked the PM’s Independence Day address this year where Mr. Modi had emphasised the need to review rules and procedures on a continuing basis.

To be monitored by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, this special campaign to run till the end of October is based on the directions of the PM, the Cabinet Secretary conveyed. Secretaries have now been asked to monitor the progress on resolving pending issues on a daily basis and send a weekly report to the DARPG.

“As you are well aware, timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from MPs and State Governments, inter-ministerial consultations, parliamentary assurances, etc. is an important part of the work of Ministries and Departments. However, these issues sometimes do not receive the desired attention,” he noted.

“During the special campaign, all out efforts may be made to dispose of the identified pending references, and do so in a meaningful manner,” Mr. Gauba emphasised, before reiterating instructions to ensure that offices are clean with a “good work environment”.

Files of ‘temporary nature’

Asking Departments to weed out files of “temporary nature”, the Cabinet Secretary has also urged them to review the period for which different records are retained. Files must neither be prematurely destroyed nor kept for periods longer than necessary.

“Further, redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded during this campaign to improve cleanliness at work places,” Mr. Gauba said.