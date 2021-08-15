PM announces ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti plan for holistic growth, National Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi

15 August 2021 11:57 IST

Fortified rice by 2024, and opening up of Sainik schools for girls, was also announced by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced a ₹100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth, help local manufacturers become globally competitive and aid in holistic infrastructure growth.

Addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day from the Red Fort, Mr. Modi said the 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan' will develop the possibilities of new future economic zones, and also announced the setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new global hub of green hydrogen and its largest exporter.

In his nearly 90-minute speech that touched upon a myriad range of issues, including the deprived communities in the country, the pain of Partition, and the challenges of terrorism and expansionism.

Speaking on topic of India in relation to the international community Mr. Modi said, “By conducting surgical and air strikes, the country had sent out the message of a 'New India'”.

“This shows India is changing and can take difficult decisions,” he added.

Observing that a post-pandemic world can bring about a “new world order”, Mr. Modi said, "India has seen the efforts of the world and also appreciated it. Today, the world views India with a new perspective. There are two important perspectives to it.”

Elaborating on the same, he added, "One is terrorism and another is expansionism. India is fighting these two challenges and responding to them astutely and with courage."

Drawing a roadmap for the all-round development of India, he said that the country has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years. "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence.”

Calling for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India, the prime minister also announced that rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024.

Addressing the farming community, Mr. Modi said, “The government's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 percent of all farmers, the country's pride”.

Speaking on the topic of reservation and deprived communities, he emphasised that “hand-holding” of such communities is necessary, adding that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, “Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years”.

"We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages," he told the nation, stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages as well.

Reflecting on the status of infrastructural growth in the country, the prime minister said, “Along with modern infrastructure, India needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure construction”.

“India imported mobile phones worth $ 8 billion seven years ago and is now exporting $3 billion worth of mobile phones,” he added highlighting the growth of the sector.

"We will have to work together for manufacturing world class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new age technology," he said.

The prime minister also announced the running of 75 'Vande Bharat' trains in the 75 weeks of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', connecting different parts of country,.

The prime minister said that the capitals of northeast states will soon be connected with the railways. The region, he said, is also getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and southeast Asia.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir Mr. Modi said that the the development is visible on the ground, and that the delimitation exercise is on, with preparations underway for assembly polls there.

Describing the upcoming New Education Policy as a “means to fight poverty”, he said it will focus on encouraging teaching in regional languages.

Contiuing on education-related announcements, the prime minister said that “The government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls” .

Urging people to “ take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country”, Mr. Modi, lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.

"I have faith in our youth; this is a 'can do generation', it can achieve every goal," he said. He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.