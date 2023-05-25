Plea in Supreme Court on President not inaugurating the new Parliament building

May 25, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

A public interest petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the “First Citizen of India”, President Droupadi Murmu.

The petition, filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, questioned whether the President was not even invited to the inauguration ceremony.

The plea in the Supreme Court has come amidst announcements made by 19 Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration on May 28. They have publicly accused the government of sidelining the President, terming it as an “insult”.

“The President is the First Citizen of India and the head of the institution of Parliament. Under Article 85, the President can summon each House of Parliament to meet,” the petition said.

Pointing out that the “Prime Minister is appointed by the President”, the plea mentioned the President appoints constitutional functionaries such as Governors, Judges of both Supreme Court and High Courts, Chief Election Commissioner, and so on.

Mr. Sukin said an inauguration of the Parliament, the supreme legislative body of the nation, without the President was “not according to the law”.

