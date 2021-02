Petrol at ₹100 | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole threatens to stall films of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar

Bhandara

18 February 2021 16:51 IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says the common man has been affected a lot by the increase in prices of petrol and diesel

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on February 18 said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in the State.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Patole said Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted about fuel price rise during the previous UPA government, but are now silent on the issue.

The prices of branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, have crossed the ₹100-mark in some places, including Maharashtra. In Mumbai, petrol is now costing ₹96.32 a litre and diesel ₹87.32.

Filmstars like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Akshay Kumar, through their tweets, had earlier criticised the fuel price rise during the Manmohan Singh-led government, he said.

Why are they silent now on the rising petrol and diesel prices? he asked.

“If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films [screening] or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said.

They should now play the same role and protest against the Central government’s “anti-national policy”, as they did during Manmohan Singh’s tenure, Mr. Patole said.

He also criticised the BJP-led Central government on the FASTag system for vehicles.

The Centre had made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and said any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.