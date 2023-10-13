ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Speakers of G20 nations pledge to combat terror, violent extremism

October 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Presiding officers welcome the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in India, reaffirm their commitment towards gender sensitivity in Parliaments

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in a discussion as part of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Speakers of Parliament of the G20 nations hailed the enactment of the women’s reservation law in India, and also pledged to use their legislative, budgetary and oversight functions to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

The joint statement, issued on day one of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), also condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace.

“The unanimous adoption of the Joint Declaration at P20 Bharat exemplifies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. As public representatives, we pledge to collaborate for a human-centric, prosperous and harmonious future. Many congratulations to all the delegates for their support,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chaired the P20 Summit, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Terrorism, for any reason, is against humanity, says Modi

In the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group, Hamas, as well as the the lingering war in Ukraine, the statement noted that “Today’s era must not be of war”.

The Parliamentary leaders said terrorism constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “Efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation should be strengthened to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations, movement and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support,” the joint statement said.

Welcoming the adoption of the Women’s Reservation Bill in India, the Parliamentary leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards improving gender-sensitivity of their Parliaments. During the inaugural session, Mr. Birla too had referred to the law ensuring women’s quota and said, “I am confident that women-led development will be the biggest agent of change in the 21st century”.

“Parliamentary diplomacy should become the medium for a better future for humanity,” Mr. Birla added.

