Parliament proceedings | IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7%, 76.9% and 72.8% in January: Puri

New Delhi

10 March 2021 16:55 IST

‘IndiGo's on-time performance was highest among the three airlines in November and December last year too’

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance (OTP) of 93.7%, 76.9% and 72.8%, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

IndiGo's OTP was highest among the three airlines in November and December last year too, stated data presented by Mr. Puri in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

IndiGo's on-time performance in November and December 2020 was 97.5% and 94.7%, respectively, the minister mentioned.

While SpiceJet's OTP was 91.7% and 79.2% in these two months, GoAir's on-time performance was 84% and 77.8%, he added.

The minister also presented data about the flights cancelled by the aforesaid three airlines. IndiGo cancelled 1.29%, 1.36% and 1.35% flights in November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021, respectively, he noted.

SpiceJet cancelled 1.14%, 1.57% and 2.3% flights, while GoAir cancelled 0%, 0.47% and 1.59% flights in these three months, he added.

Currently, IndiGo has around 54% share in domestic market in terms of passenger numbers, while SpiceJet and GoAir have around 13% and 8.2% share, as per aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).