Panel to study NFHS-5 findings

NEW DELHI

07 January 2021 23:16 IST

It will recommend interventions

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has set up a technical expert group to examine the adverse findings from the National Family Health Survey-5 and “recommend programmatic and policy interventions to improve” indicators pertaining to malnutrition, stunting, anaemia, and C-section.

The committee is chaired by Joint Secretary Preeti Pant and includes experts from medicine and nutrition. There are also State programme officers from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“The technical expert group is to meet regularly and share its recommendations as soon as possible,” reads a government order issued on December 29.

However, no date has yet been fixed for the first meeting of the group, it is reliably learnt.