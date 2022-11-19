Pakistani intruder shot dead along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

A Pakistani intruder was killed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
The infiltration bid was scuttled in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, he said.
The official added that the area has been cordoned off.
Further details are awaited..
