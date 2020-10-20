Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Kathua

Jammu:

20 October 2020 17:26 IST

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir till October 6 this year.

Pakistani Rangers opened fire at Border Out Posts (BoPs) and civilian areas along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday. BSF troops guarding the borderline, retaliated effectively, they said.

Officials said the Pakistani Rangers started the firing around 9.50 p.m. on Monday and targeted BoPs and villages in the Pansar-Manyari belt of Hiranagar sector. They said the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.05 a.m. but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019.

The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were reported in the first six days of this month.