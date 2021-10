Over 90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister

Covid 19 vaccination underway at a centre at Jahangirpuri in North Delhi, New Delhi on October 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

New Delhi

02 October 2021 15:51 IST

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 90 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

"Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM @Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of anusandhan is this corona vaccine.#JaiAnusandhan," Mr. Mandaviya tweeted.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.