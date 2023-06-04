Opposition meet likely to be postponed

June 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

With the Congress’s top leadership expressing inability to participate In the joint Opposition meeting scheduled for June 12, according to sources the meeting is likely to be postponed to a later date.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi had informed Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar of their inability to participate due to “scheduling issues”. The party had assured that it will be sending a representative in their place possibly one of the four Congress Chief Ministers. The other Opposition leaders had objected to this and opined that the very first Opposition meeting can’t be held in the absence of the top leadership of each party.

“There is no final decision, but they are considering a postponement. A final decision is likely to be arrived at by tomorrow [Monday],” a senior Congress leader told The Hindu.

JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh did not reply to the queries.

