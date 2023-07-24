Oppenheimer controversy | I&B Minister Anurag Thakur demands explanation from CBFC

July 24, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over an “objectionable” scene in the film Oppenheimer that was released in India last weekend.

The intimate scene, wherein a copy of the Bhagavad Gita has been shown, has attracted criticism from a large number of social media users.

It is learnt that, taking note of the matter, the Union Minister has instructed that accountability with respect to the issue of certificate be fixed. The filmmakers may also be asked to remove the impugned scene.

Earlier on Sunday, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar had expressed displeasure and raised objection over the scene, seeking an urgent investigation by the I&B Ministry into the matter.

In a statement to the ANI, Mr. Mahurkar had said that the depiction of the Bhagavad Gita in the scene was an insult to the sacred book. “...this portrayal undermines our values and heritage, and it is deeply offensive to the Hindu community,” he had said.

