Operation Kaveri: 117 passengers not vaccinated against yellow fever, quarantined on arrival

April 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As per a press release, all passengers will be released after 7 days if they remain asymptomatic

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan receives 231 Indians who arrived from Jeddah during the Operation Kaveri, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian government is evacuating about 3,000 passengers of Indian Origin from Sudan, and necessary quarantine facilities are being arranged at transit junctures in mission mode for incoming passengers, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

It said that working in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under ‘Operation Kaveri’, 1,191 passengers had arrived so far, of which 117 passengers were currently quarantined as they had not been vaccinated against yellow fever.

Operation Kaveri: Another flight carrying 231 Indian passengers from Sudan reaches New Delhi

All passengers will be released after 7 days if they remain asymptomatic, it added.

The passengers are provided with free accommodation and food in quarantine centres managed by Airport Health Officers (APHO)s, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at various hospitals across States holding a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as well as Central government hospitals in Delhi such as Safdarjung Hospital.

‘Operation Kaveri’ is a rescue mission launched by the Government of India to evacuate Indian citizens who are stranded in Sudan. It was launched on April 24, in response to the crisis in Sudan.

A team of officials including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian embassy in Sudan has been appointed by the Indians to ensure proper process of evacuation. During the evacuation, Indians will be transferred from Sudan to the capital city of Khartoum, from where they will be flown back to India.

