Online updation of Aadhaar address is free till June 14

March 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aadhaar updates done in post offices and other offline facilities will still attract a ₹50 fee; UIDAI is encouraging Aadhaar holders to revalidate documents proving their identity and address

The Hindu Bureau

Indian residents can update their Aadhaar details for free for a period of three months until June 14, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced on Wednesday.

The facility can be accessed on the myAadhaar portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in). Physical update centres such as post offices will continue to charge ₹50 for updating details, the UIDAI said in a press statement.

“As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI [proof of identity] and POA [proof of address] documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information,” the UIDAI said in its announcement, adding that it has been pushing residents to revalidate their proof of identity and address documents if they have not done so since their Aadhaar was issued.

The UIDAI also announced this year that it was upgrading its biometric technology to reduce “spoofed” credentials, by using artificial intelligence to detect the “liveness” of a fingerprint. It is also reinstating a facility to update family members’ Aadhaar address if a “Head of Family” has already updated their address. 

The UIDAI’s expenditure has exceeded what it had budgeted for the financial year of 2022-23, according to data published on its website. The Aadhaar-issuing authority has spent ₹1,325.41 crore as of February 2023, the penultimate month of the financial year, against a Budget estimate of ₹1,110 crore.

