One killed, 2 injured in firing along Indo-Nepal border in Bihar

12 June 2020 15:35 IST

One person was killed and two were injured in a firing on Friday allegedly by the Nepal police on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The deceased, Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, and the injured, Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur, are Indian nationals.

One Lagan Rai is said to have been detained by the Nepal police.

Locals said the firing took place after a clash between some people working in their agricultural field at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under the Sonebarsha police station of the district. Rai died on the spot, they stated.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told The Hindu over phone, “In the firing incident, one person was killed and the injured are out of danger... they are admitted in a private hospital”.

Mr. Kumar denied that the incident had anything related to the recent border tension between India and Nepal.

Inspector General of Bihar sector of the Sashastra Seema Bal Sanjay Kumar said, “The incident took place between locals and the armed police force of Nepal… one person was killed, while two were injured in the firing by the Nepal police”. The SSB was not involved in the issue, he added.

Senior police and SSB officials are camping at the spot.

Later, Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters) confirmed the incident.

The victim’s father, Nageshwar Rai, told local media persons that his agriculture land fell under Narayanpur in Nepal where his son was working.

Nepal shares a 1,850-km open border with India and people travel across for work and make family visits. Most of the Indians living in the bordering districts of Bihar are married on the other part of the border in Nepal.

Nepal closed its international borders on March 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dispute had marked the relations of both the countries after Nepal had shown some areas of India like Lipulekh and Kalapani in its map.