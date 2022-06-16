Pakistan continues to disturb peace in India, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the security situation along the border during his visit to forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Also seen is Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 16, 2022 17:41 IST

Defence Minister says Pakistan continues its policy of ‘bleed India with thousand cuts’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday for a two-day visit of Jammu & Kashmir, said that Pakistan was still pursuing a policy of "bleed India with thousands of cuts".

"Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country. It has the policy of bleed[ing] India with thousands of cuts. However, you [soldiers] are the fencing wire of the country because of which they [Pakistan] themselves get cut. The country has faith and trust in the army. People know you [soldiers] are ready for any eventuality," Mr. Singh, who travelled to frontier areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla, said.

On his arrival in J&K, Mr. Singh also paid tribute to the soldiers who died during the face-off with Chinese soldiers in 2020. He tweeted: "Remembering the heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for the honour of the country and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. Their courage, bravery and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I pay homage to those bravehearts."

In north Kashmir's Baramulla, the Defence Minister praised the role of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the J&K Police in their efforts to contain terrorism in the Union Territory.

"The [erstwhile] State also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of the armed forces, BSF (Border Security Force), CRPF and the J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the State recently. The credit for that goes to the army, the CRPF and the J&K Police," Mr. Singh said.

He said the supreme emotion which motivates a soldier to lay down his life is national pride. "I consider it the strongest human feeling," he added.

Mr. Singh also underlined India's credentials as a country that believes in diversity. Quoting from Hindu saints, he said, "India believes that the whole world is one family. In fact, we see all the three worlds as one. India is an example of diversity," he said.

He said India is a peace-loving country that has given the message of Vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the whole world is one family) to the world, and referred to the sacrifices made by Ashfaqullah Khan and Chandra Shekhar Azad during the Indian freedom struggle.

"We have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone’s land," he said. “Even our neighbours praise our discipline.”

“Over 90,000 soldiers were taken as prisoners of war in 1971. Many were released and those arrested were seen eating along with army officers. That is the culture we practice,” he said.

The Union Minister is scheduled to visit forward areas and interact with troops. He will visit Jammu on Friday and attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singhji’s Rajyabhishek (ascension to throne) ceremony.