ADVERTISEMENT

Cuttack’s silver filigree gets GI tag

March 03, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. (UTKALIKA) had filed an application, seeking GI tag for the famed silver filigree, on July 1, 2021

PTI

Filigree work of Cuttack, popularly known as Tarakas, is a type of super-finely designed art-wire in silver and gold from Cuttack, the oldest city of Odisha. 

Cuttack’s famous ‘Chandi Tarakasi’ or silver filigree has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officials said.

The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. (UTKALIKA) had filed an application, seeking GI tag for the famed silver filigree, on July 1, 2021.

“It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (#ChandiTarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of #Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our state for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on X.

The district administration had traced its origins to the 13th century to show historical linkage of the art to the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Odia, ‘Tarakasi’ is a combination of two words — ‘Tara’ (wire) and ‘Kasi’ (design).

During Durga Puja, artisans of Cuttack also create ‘medhas’ (tableaus) with intricate filigree patterns, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / crafts

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US