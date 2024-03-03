Cuttack’s silver filigree gets GI tag

March 03, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Cuttack’s famous ‘Chandi Tarakasi’ or silver filigree has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officials said.

The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. (UTKALIKA) had filed an application, seeking GI tag for the famed silver filigree, on July 1, 2021.

“It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (#ChandiTarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of #Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our state for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on X.

The district administration had traced its origins to the 13th century to show historical linkage of the art to the region.

In Odia, ‘Tarakasi’ is a combination of two words — ‘Tara’ (wire) and ‘Kasi’ (design).

During Durga Puja, artisans of Cuttack also create ‘medhas’ (tableaus) with intricate filigree patterns, the officials said.

