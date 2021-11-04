Now, Gujarat and Sikkim slashes petrol, diesel prices by ₹7 per litre

Ahmedabad/Gangtok

04 November 2021

Buckling under pressure, the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record ₹5 and ₹10 per litre on Wednesday.

A day after the Union Government reduced excise duty on fuel, Gujarat and Sikkim governments have reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre each.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat by Rs 7 per litre,” the Gujarat CMO said in a statement issued late at night.

“ Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Gujarat government has also decided to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel and implement this reduction in the entire state from midnight,” it stated.

With this decision, petrol will now cost ₹95.13 per litre and diesel ₹89.12 per litre in Ahmedabad, while the two fuels will cost ₹94.89 and ₹88.89, respectively, in Surat.

“...on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per liter as a Diwali gift. This will come into effect starting today i.e 04/11/2021,” Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang tweeted.

Together with the reduction of taxes announced by the Sikkim government shortly after midnight, petrol would be cheaper by ₹12 per litre and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state.

Petrol was retailing at ₹110.60 per litre and diesel at ₹100.80 per litre in state capital Gangtok on Wednesday.

Petrol costs ₹103.97 per litre in Delhi against ₹110.04 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates accordingly reduced to ₹86.67 per litre from ₹98.42 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price has been cut by ₹5.87 to ₹109.98 per litre and diesel by ₹12.48 to ₹94.14 per litre. Kolkata saw the price of diesel being reduced by ₹5.82 to ₹104.67 per litre and that of diesel by ₹11.77 to ₹89.79 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai has been reduced by ₹5.26 to ₹101.40 per litre and diesel by ₹11.16 to ₹91.43 per litre.