Not cooperating with Pegasus investigation is admission of guilt: CPI(M)

Party denounces Centre’s refusal to be accountable before the judiciary on the use of military grade spyware against its own citizens

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 26, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) hit out at the Narendra Modi government for not cooperating with the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the use of Pegasus spyware. The party called it an admission of guilt.

“Such obduracy of non-cooperation by the government is a clear admission that this spyware was misused against those holding high Constitutional office, opposition leaders, journalists etc, which has a damaging impact on the quality of democracy and democratic rights of citizens,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.

The committee submitted to the apex court that the government had not shared the necessary information with it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It further claimed that out of the 29 phones that were investigated, malware was found only on five, and that it couldn’t be confirmed if it indeed was Pegasus.

The CPI(M) statement added: “The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly denounces the refusal of the Union Government to be accountable before the judiciary and to the country on the use of Pegasus, a military grade spyware, against our own citizens.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Explained | One year since the Pegasus spyware revelations

The Supreme Court, the party said, had already commented that the fundamental rights of the citizens, particularly the right to privacy, cannot be breached in an indiscriminate manner by citing “national security” concerns.

The statement also pointed out that other countries like France, Mexico and Spain were seriously pursuing investigations into the use of Pegasus spyware. “Israeli investigations have revealed that the governments of countries like India, Hungary and Saudi Arabia have brought this spyware. Given this, it is incumbent upon the Union government to come clean and be accountable. The judiciary must ensure such accountability,” the party said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pegasus surveillance
politics
political parties
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app