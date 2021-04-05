North India likely to receive rainfall from April 5-9: IMD

New Delhi

It said a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western the Himalayan region from April 6

The hilly areas of north India and the plains are likely to receive widespread rainfall from April 5-9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, over east Rajasthan during the next two days, over Maharashtra's Vidarbha during the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh during April 7-9.

Under its influence, scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 5-7 and over Uttarakhand during April 6-9.

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over the western Himalayan region during April 5-7 and over adjoining plains during April 6-7.

Isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during April 5-7.

Hailstorm is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on April 6 over Himachal Pradesh on April 5 and 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 6-7, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The IMD said dust storm/thunderstorm and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour) likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan during April 5-7.