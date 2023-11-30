No ‘successful infiltration’ along Bangladesh border, says BSF D-G

November 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

No “successful infiltration” is taking place along the Bangladesh border, Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Nitin Agrawal said on Thursday, adding that appropriate action is taken if someone is caught entering India through illegal means.

“In our knowledge, no successful infiltration is taking place. They also know it is not easy now, no one is spared if caught. Action is taken and they are handed back to Bangladesh,” Mr. Agrawal said.

He was speaking to reporters during the annual press conference at the BSF camp at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on the eve of the 59th Raising Day of the force.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take the salute of the ceremonial parade on Friday.

The 2.65-lakh-strong BSF guards the 4096.7-km border with Bangladesh and the 2289.66-km border with Pakistan. The force was raised on December 1, 1965.

Ceasefire violation

Mr. Agrawal said the jury was still out as to why Pakistan broke the ceasefire pact along the International Border in Jammu in October and November. The Pakistan Rangers could not provide a convincing reply at the flag meetings with the BSF, he said.

“We have no clue … we are analysing every aspect. During flag meetings, they [Pakistan Rangers] have been giving XYZ reasons for this [ceasefire violation] but they are not at all convincing. They themselves felt that they are not sounding convincing. They just mentioned something for the sake of it,” Mr. Agrawal said.

The Pakistan border has largely remained silent since February 25, 2021, when the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to a “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors”.

The BSF D-G said effective retaliatory firing was done during the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and “there were reports of heavy casualties there”.

Drones recovered

From November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023, as many as 90 drones or unmanned aerial vehicles have been recovered by the BSF on the western border. Eighty-one such recoveries were made in Punjab and nine in Rajasthan.

Mr. Agrawal said most of the drones were “manufactured in China”.

“The 81 drones were brought down by us along Punjab border. Sometimes drones are found later by villagers living along the border who inform us and we take action. We receive cooperation from the border population in detecting narcotics and other substances dropped by the drones,” he said.

