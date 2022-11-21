No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22

November 21, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

International travellers entering India will no longer be required to fill up the self-declaration form, called Air Suvidha, for COVID-19 related screening of passengers. Neither will passengers be required to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report

ADVERTISEMENT

These relaxations come into effect from November 22, and are part of the revised guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

“All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country,” as per the guidelines.

Trending

However, flight crew will still be required to make in-flight announcements about the various COVID-19 protocols, including masking and physical distancing during air travel. Passengers will undergo thermal screening on arrival, and those who show COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to an isolation facility for follow-up treatment.

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed penalties for not masking during air travel.

ADVERTISEMENT