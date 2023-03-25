ADVERTISEMENT

FM Sitharaman reviews public sector banks amid volatility in U.S. banking system

March 25, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi [India]

Regulators shut down the tech lender and put it under the control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25 chaired a meeting to review the performance of government-owned banks. Various financial, efficiency and health parameters in the banking sector were reviewed.

This review meet comes amid volatility in the U.S. banking system due to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and some other banks in contagion.

For the record, prominent global lender in the world of technology startups, the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10 after a run on the bank, forcing the U.S. federal government to step in.

Regulators shut down the tech lender and put it under the control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Currently, the FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank's assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the meeting to review performance of Public Sector Banks #PSBs on various financial, efficiency and health parameters," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

"The meeting is also being attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr @DrBhagwatKarad, Secretary @DFS_India, Chairman @TheOfficialSBI and MDs & CEOs of Public Sector Banks.

"Notably, a number of Indian startups have funds parked in the failed U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank, and possibly others too.

Earlier, emphasising that the Indian banking system is resilient and strong amid the Silicon Valley Bank-led crisis in the U.S. banking system, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said startups should opt for Indian banks as their preferred partners.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Chandrasekhar had said special provisions available at Gift City in Gujarat can be quick and impactful support for Indian startups.

The MoS had also said a transfer of bank deposits worth over $200 million was already made into GIFT City, Gujarat, which according to him was a sign of the Indian banking system's growing prominence.

