Nirbhaya case | Wife of death-row convict Akshay Singh faints outside court

20 March 2020 01:37 IST

I want justice too, she says

New Delhi The wife of Akshay Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, fainted outside the Patiala House Court on Thursday asked that she and her minor son be hanged too.

“I want justice too. Kill me too. I don’t want to live. My husband is innocent. Why is the society after us?”, she cried hysterically outside the court.

“We were living with the hope that we will get justice but we are being killed everyday for the past seven years,” she said.

Singh’s wife, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by lawyers outside.

The counsel for the victim’s parents said however that the convict does not deserve leniency.

“Akshay was a member of our society. Everybody is pained for unnatural deaths, but Akshay does not deserve leniency,” the lawyer said.