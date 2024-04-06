NIA raids multiple locations in U.P., Bihar in anti-India Naxal conspiracy case

April 06, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 06 carried out raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the CPI (Maoists) in an anti-India conspiracy case, officials said.

The raids were carried out by NIA teams on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 11 locations in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and one location in the Kaimur district of Bihar.

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

The NIA had on November 10 last year taken over the investigation in the case, relating to the arrest of five persons following the recovery of arms and ammunition, incriminating documents, literature and books of CPI (Maoist) in Ballia.

The agency had chargesheeted four accused in the case on February 9, 2024.

According to the NIA's investigation so far, the banned outfit is making active efforts to re-energise its presence in the Northern regional bureau comprising UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Leaders, cadres and sympathisers, over ground workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) are trying to revive the organisation's decrepit presence in this region, the spokesperson said.

The NIA has been moving aggressively in recent months to steamroll the organisation's nefarious plans and the investigation in the case is continuing, the spokesperson said.

