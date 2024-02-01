NIA chargesheets one alleged CPI (Maoist) member in murder case

February 01, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in the 2018 case related to the abduction and murder of a person by the CPI (Maoist) assailants.

The victim, Naresh Singh Bhokta, was brutally killed on the suspicion of being a police informer. Nine accused have been chargesheeted in the case so far.

In the third supplementary chargesheet filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA has named the accused Gora Yadav of Aurangabad in Bihar. He was arrested by the agency on August 4 last year. The accused was directly involved in the murder.

The NIA said Gora Yadav was involved in 18 cases registered in various police stations of Bihar’s Aurangabad and Gaya districts.

“Bhokta was abducted by the cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) on the directions of their top leadership. He was taken to a so-called ‘jan adalat’ in the Aurangabad area, where the kangaroo court led by Naval Bhuiya, sub-zonal commander, CPI (Maoist), ordered his killing... Bhokta was murdered on the night of November 2, 2018, near village Badhai Bigha,” the NIA said.

The agency had taken over the probe in the case on June 24, 2022, and found that the accused Gora Yadav, along with Vinay Yadav, Naval Bhuiya, Jilebiya Yadav, Ramprasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav, Subedar Yadav, Abhyash Bhuiya, and others, had attended a crucial meeting in the forest of Anjanwa in Gaya. The meeting, convened by accused Pramod Mishra, the outfit’s central committee member at the time, had allegedly decided to eliminate the “special police officers”, including Bhokta.

“...Gora Yadav was a member of CPI (Maoist) and ‘body cover’ (bodyguard) of Sandip Yadav, a SAC [special area committee] member of the outfit. He, along with his co-accused, had committed an act with the intent to strike terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people,” the NIA said.

During investigations, the agency detected the alleged involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a Polit Bureau member Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy behind the killing.

