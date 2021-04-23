NHRC commissions six studies on human rights issues

NEW DELHI

23 April 2021 23:20 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Friday that it had commissioned six studies on human rights issues, including food security for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, extent of cyber exploitation of children and falling participation of women in the workforce.

The NHRC said one of the studies, on inclusive education for persons with disabilities (PwD) in Punjab by Panjab University in Patiala, would be completed in nine months and the other five by the end of 2021.

A study on food and nutritional security among SCs and STs covering three States had been entrusted to Central University of Himachal Pradesh. A research project on the extent of cyber exploitation and safety of children in Kerala would be done by Bharata Mata College, Kochi.

A study on substance abuse and mental health among the LGBT community in India would be done by AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar. Another report on women’s falling participation in the labour force in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana would be done by BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus. A report on the vulnerability, legal protection and working conditions of domestic workers would be done by JIMS, Delhi.