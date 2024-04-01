New rule brings relief for passengers stuck in planes for delay in take-off

April 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Long delays due to reasons such as poor weather have on occasions forced airlines to confine passengers for up to 12 hours within an aircraft waiting on ground for its turn for a take-off. But this is set to change soon.

In an important security reform for air travellers that seeks to ensure their convenience, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued new standard operating protocols (SOPs) for airports and airlines.

In a first, these allow passengers deplaned and escorted back to the terminal building to undergo security check at the departure gate itself if a flight is delayed due to either weather, or technical issues or death of a passenger onboard.

Currently, airlines are required to take passengers who have deplaned to the arrivals section of the airport where they have to re-enter security queue. This is a long and tedious procedure and could escalate delays and is known to discourage airlines from disembarking passengers.

The BCAS issued the new protocol on March 30.

“The SOPs will be implemented once the airports have set up the requisite infrastructure and we have reviewed the same,” BCAS Director-General Zulfiquar Hasan told The Hindu.

No timeline for implementation has yet been prescribed.

To allot space

Airports will be required to earmark space at some of their boarding gates for “return boarding” where CISF personnel and x-ray machines will be deployed for frisking passengers and scanning cabin bags. Alternatively, passengers can be taken to the pre-existing security check zone for which a sterile passage will have to be created.

Airlines may also print fresh boarding cards, as per the protocols.

During a delay, an airline will assess whether there is a requirement to request for return boarding. It will then have to consult a Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) or an official of the BCAS who will examine and approve the request.

If an airline fails to request for such a passage and follow the prescribed SOP despite an unreasonable delay, the BCAS and CASO can also hold it accountable.

In January, when several parts of the country saw their worst fog in several years, throwing the entire flight operations into disarray, there were many instances of passengers being stuck inside aircraft from three to 12 hours as airlines waited for an all-clear for take-off. On January 14, a passenger even hit a pilot on a Delhi-Goa flight because they were confined within the aircraft for nearly three hours and the flight had been delayed for over eight hours. The same aircraft’s return journey from Goa was delayed for 12 hours and forced the airline to divert to Mumbai airport for refuelling, following which the passengers refused to leave the tarmac area after being deplaned, resulting in a fine of ₹1.2 crore on the airline and ₹90 lakh on the Mumbai airport.

On the same day, passengers travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver were stuck inside a stationary plane from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

