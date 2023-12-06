Never said diluting Article 370 will end terrorism in J&K: Amit Shah

December 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Asserting that he had never claimed terrorism would end in Jammu and Kashmir after dilution of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a “zero-terror” plan, formulated three years ago, will be “100% implemented” in J&K by 2026 as he was sure the Narendra Modi government will return to power in 2024.

Mr. Shah also said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made two “historical blunders” by taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and agreeing to ceasefire when the Army was winning the war.

Congress members walked out of the House as Mr. Shah blamed India’s first PM for the “two blunders,” which he said brought suffering to the people of J&K. The members returned later. He said if Nehru had taken the right steps, a large chunk of territory would not have been ceded and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would have been part of India, adding that he supported the term “Nehruvian blunder”.

After their walkout, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said the Home Minister should also talk about the “Himalayan blunder”, a reference to Mr. Nehru’s actions leading up to the war with China in 1962. Mr. Shah quipped that his remarks on the “two blunders” had upset the Opposition benches and if he had used the phrase “Himalayan blunder”, they would have resigned.

Mr. Shah was replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment Bill), 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment Bill), 2023 that were passed by the House on Wednesday.

Mr. Shah was responding to Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s statement that though terror attacks have dipped in the Kashmir Valley, such incidents have increased across the Pir Panjal region in Jammu, resulting in the deaths of 23 security personnel between April and November 2023.

Mr. Shah said, “They are connecting terrorism with Article 370 [of the Constitution]. Nobody said that after Article 370 is gone, terrorism will stop in Kashmir. I had said that after Article 370 is scrapped, there will be a sharp drop in propagation of separatist ideology, the root cause... Subsequently, terrorism will end too. A zero-terror plan is in action for the past three years, and by 2026 the plan will be 100% implemented, as I am sure Modi ji will return to power.”

He said the reservation of seats for Kashmiri migrants, who were displaced from their own homes in the 1990s, will ensure that the voice of the community is heard loud and clear in the J&K Assembly and if in future, any such crisis arises, they would be able to stop it. The J&K Reservation (Amendment Bill), 2023 empowers the Lieutenant-Governor to nominate three members in the 114 strong J&K Assembly - two Kashmiri migrants including a woman and one member from PoK who took refuge in India following the wars with Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971.

Mr. Shah said the Opposition’s contention that the law cannot be amended as the principal Act passed on August 5, 2019 is under challenge in the Supreme Court does not hold ground as the apex court never stayed the implementation of the Act. He said there is “status quo”.

“People who vacation in England” will never be able to acknowledge the changes on the ground in J&K, he said, adding, “There were no theatres in Kashmir. In 2021, the first theatre started in Kashmir after 30 years. More than 100 movies have been filmed in Kashmir since 2019 and banks have received loan applications for opening of 100 movie theatres.”

He said incidents of terrorism, infiltration, and stone-pelting have seen a sharp decline since 2019. He did not answer to pointed questions from Opposition members on when Assembly election will be held in J&K or when Statehood will be restored.

The Special Status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution was read down by Parliament in August 2019 and the former State was split into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

