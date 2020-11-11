Netflix, Amazon Prime, other OTT platforms now under govt. regulation

The Centre has brought films, audiovisuals, news and current affairs content on online platforms under the domain of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Representational Image

New Delhi

11 November 2020 12:11 IST

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content

In a move that will have a far-reaching impact, the Union government has brought Over The Top (OTT) platforms, or video streaming service providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and others, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content. In a gazette notification issued on Wednesday and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, online films, digital news and current affairs content now come under the purview of the I&B Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

This will give the government control over OTT platforms, which were unregulated till now. From time to time, the government had indicated the necessity to monitor these platforms. In October 2019, the government had indicated that it will issue “negative” list of don’ts for the video streaming services like Netflix and Hotstar. It also wanted the platforms to come up with a self-regulatory body on the lines of the News Broadcasters Standard Authority.

Anticipating the government’s intervention, in January 2019, eight video streaming services had signed a self-regulatory code that laid down a set of guiding principles for content on these platforms.

The code adopted by the OTTs prohibited five types of content. This includes content that deliberately and maliciously disrespects the national emblem or national flag, any visual or story line that promotes child pornography, any content that “maliciously” intends to outrage religious sentiments, content that “deliberately and maliciously” promotes or encourages terrorism and, lastly, any content that has been banned for exhibition or distribution by law or court.

The government had refused to support this code.

At present, the Press Council of India regulates the print media, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) represents the news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India regulates advertising, while the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) monitors films.