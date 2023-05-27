Nepal starts exporting electricity to India

May 27, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Kathmandu

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from May 27, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country.

Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.

“We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country,” said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.

This key development arose amidst the backdrop of a four-day official visit to India by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda which is expected to take place beginning on May 31 during which the two sides will hold discussions on a few lingering issues and seal multiple deals.

The Kathmandu Post on May 26 said Nepal was likely to sign an energy deal during Mr. Prachanda’s visit to Delhi and that the two sides would conclude at least six agreements during the exchanges here. Quoting Nepal’s Foreign Minister N.P. Saud said the agreements might include those on water and agriculture cooperation.

However, there is an air of caution around the visit partly due to the volatile political condition in Nepal which has witnessed two successive changes in the ruling coalition that came to power in December 2022

In Nepal, the domestic demand for electricity increases in winter, while the supply decreases and in summer the demand decreases while the supply increases.

Most of the hydropower projects operating in Nepal are based on run-of-the-river.

Last year, Nepal earned around ₹12 billion from exporting electricity to India.

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

(with inputs from PTI)

