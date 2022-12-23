India’s neighbourhood is volatile and uncertain, essential to retain strategic autonomy: IAF chief

December 23, 2022 03:49 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

India must enhance its collective strength by partnering with nations which share common beliefs and values, says Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal VR Chaudhari addresses during the 19th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar on ‘India’s Eminence in the Emerging World Order’, in New Delhi, on December 22, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Our neighbourhood continues to remain “volatile and uncertain” and amidst this volatility, we must enhance our collective strength by partnering with nations which share common beliefs and values, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V.R. Chaudhari said on Thursday while also taking note of the great power politics in the Indo-Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must use our image as a stable country with considerable economic heft to forge mutually beneficial relationships and strategic partnerships. It is essential that we retain our strategic autonomy and to do that, in my opinion, a strategy of balancing... would be the way forward,” ACM Chaudhari said addressing the 19th Subroto Mukherjee seminar organised by Centre for Air Power Studies.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific region, ACM Chaudhari said we see great power politics in play where an “established super power is increasingly being challenged by an established regional power with global ambitions” and the outcome will have repercussions for all major players in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that in the existing world order, where national interests and realpolitik dictate the actions of state players, there would always be an overlap between competition and cooperation, the Air Chief said we must develop our own strategy to survive and thrive amidst this competition without losing sight of our long-term objectives.

“This has been on display through India’s balanced position at UN on the ongoing conflicts as well as its decision to act in its national interests regarding importing oil at best prices despite pressure from various quarters,” he said adding the actions that we take today and the policies that we adopt will determine the trajectory of our position in the world order in the coming decades.

On the role of IAF, ACM Chaudhari said the IAF needs to evolve into an aerospace power and to do so, there is a need to develop the capability to fight and win tomorrow’s wars, while nothing that there are certain critical deficiencies like “shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers which must be addressed on priority to retain our combat edge”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India-China / defence

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US