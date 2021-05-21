NCPCR seeks guidelines for treatment of children in next COVID-19 wave

21 May 2021 02:29 IST

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the top medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), seeking guidelines for treatment of children ahead of the impending third wave of COVID-19.

“The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a slightly greater number of younger people. A third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country according to experts and will affect children, too. The Supreme Court of India has emphasised upon the need to prepare for the same. You may kindly apprise the Commission if additional protocols have been developed,” Chairperson NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, wrote to Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General, ICMR, on May 13.

The NCPCR said that it would share these guidelines with its wings across all States and Union Territories.

In a separate letter to Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the child rights body sought that directions be issued to States for emergency ambulance services for children and neonatals in preparation for the next wave of COVID-19.