ADVERTISEMENT

Navy’s major operational level exercise TROPEX concludes

March 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

TROPEX-23 witnessed the participation of approximately 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Navy’s major operational level exercise TROPEX 2023, conducted across the expanse of Indian Ocean Region over a duration of 4 months from Nov 2022-Mar 2023, culminated this week in Arabian Sea. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy’s major Operational level exercise TROPEX for the year 2023, conducted across the expanse of the Indian Ocean, over a duration of four months from November 2022 to March 2023, culminated this week in the Arabian Sea. The overall exercise construct included coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil and the amphibious exercise AMPHEX, the Navy said, which also saw significant participation from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard.

“Set in the Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4,300 nm from North to South, up to 35 degee South Latitude and 5,000 nm from the Persian Gulf in the West to North Australia coast in the East, spanning an area of over 21 million square nautical miles,” the Navy said in a statement. TROPEX-23 witnessed the participation of approximately 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft.

The culmination of TROPEX-23 brings to an end an intense operational phase for the Indian Navy that commenced in November 2022, the Navy said. As part of the final Joint Phase, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea onboard the newly commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant on March 6, during which he reviewed the Navy’s operational preparedness and was given a demonstration of the operational manoeuvers and various facets of combat operations, including deck operations of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and live weapon firings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

defence

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US