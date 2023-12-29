Navy unveils new Admirals’ epaulettes in ‘true reflection of Indian rich maritime heritage’

December 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

NEW DELHI:

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg on December 4, the Navy unveiled the new design of Admirals’ epaulettes, with the octagon in the new design, drawn from the naval ensign and inspired from rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji in what it said is the “true reflection of our rich maritime heritage” and reiterates the “resolve to do away with Ghulami ki Maansikta.”

The Navy is also set to rename some of the ranks from the British nomenclature to reflect an Indian connect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adoption of the new design reaffirms our commitment to the two pillars of Panch Pran - Virasat Par Garv & Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti,” the Navy said on social media platform ‘X’. “Bharatiya Nausena embracing Bharatiyata in letter and spirit.”

The new Admirals epaulettes now have the golden navy button top, followed by an octogon, and an Indian sword and a telescope crossed followed by stars indicating the ranks of Rear Admiral, Vice Admiral and Admiral.

‘Inspiration from Shivaji’

In his remarks at Navy Day celebrations, Mr. Modi said that seeking inspiration from Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj, today “Bharat is moving forward leaving behind the slave mentality.” “I am glad that now a glimpse of the legacy of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj is also going to be seen in the epaulettes worn by our Naval Officers. The new epaulettes will also now be similar to the insignia of the Navy,” he stated.

In September 2022 during the commissioning of the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Mr. Modi had unveiled a new Naval ensign.

Further, Mr. Modi said the Navy was now going to name its ranks “in line” with Indian traditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT