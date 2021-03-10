Navy inducts third Scorpene submarine Karanj

NEW DELHI

It is part of six being built under Project-75 by Mazagon Dock Limited

The Navy on Wednesday inducted the third Scorpene-class conventional diesel-electric submarine, INS Karanj, into service.

The watercraft was commissioned by former Navy Chief Admiral V.S. Shekhawat, who was the Commanding Officer of the earlier INS Karanj during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, a Navy statement said.

Six Scorpene submarines are being built under Project-75 by Mazagon Dock Limited under technology transfer from Naval Group of France, as part of a $3.75 billion deal signed in October 2005. However, the programme was delayed by four years due to construction.

The first submarine of the class, INS Kalvari, was commissioned in December 2017 and the second, INS Khanderi, in September 2019.

The fourth submarine, Vela, was launched into the water in May 2019 and the fifth, Vagir, in November 2020, and both are undergoing sea trials. The sixth is in an advanced stage of outfitting.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, the Navy is looking to install Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) modules on all Scorpene submarine to enhance endurance. The initial plan to install the AIP plugs on the last two submarines during manufacture did not fructify as the indigenous module from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) got delayed.

On Tuesday, the DRDO announced that the indigenous module had crossed an important milestone in performance and had “reached the stage of maturity for fitment into target vessels.”

The plan is to install the modules on all Scorpene submarines as they go for their refit. Kalvari is scheduled for normal refit in 2023.

The Scorpene class is the Navy’s first modern conventional submarine series in almost two decades since INS Sindhushastra, procured from Russia in July 2000.