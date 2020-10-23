National Museum’s miniature paintings on Google Arts & Culture app

NEW DELHI

23 October 2020 05:35 IST

The project uses machine learning, augmented reality and digitisation with high-definition robotic cameras

Hundreds of miniature paintings from the National Museum’s collections can now be seen through the Google Arts & Culture app after Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel launched the “Life in Miniature” project on Thursday.

Mr. Patel virtually launched the project, a collaboration between the National Museum, Delhi, and Google Arts & Culture, a Ministry statement said.

“The project uses technologies such as machine learning, augmented reality and digitisation with high-definition robotic cameras, to showcase these special works of art in a magical new way. On the Google Arts & Culture app, online viewers can experience the first augmented reality-powered art gallery designed with traditional Indian architecture, and explore a life-size virtual space where you can walk up to a selection of miniature paintings,” the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

The paintings selected for the project are on the themes of nature, love, celebration, faith and power, it said.

Among the collections included are Ramayana, Royal Saga and Pahari-style paintings. The app allows users to magnify the paintings to see the details.