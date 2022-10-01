National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth ₹1,145 crore

National Mission for Clean Ganga workers spray bioremediation solution in the river Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The executive committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved 14 projects worth ₹1,145 crore pertaining to sewerage management, curbing industrial pollution, and biodiversity conservation among others, a statement said on Saturday.

The projects were approved at the 45th meeting of the executive committee under the chairmanship of G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, it said.

The projects include eight related to sewerage management in five main stem Ganga basin states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the statement said.

For sewerage management, four projects in Uttar Pradesh were approved, including tapping of Assi drain in Varanasi by constructing a 55 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and other works costing ₹308.09 crore, it said.

The projects were sanctioned with the objective of achieving zero untreated discharge from three drains – Assi, Sanme ghat and Nakhha, it said.

Other projects include construction of 13 MLD STP and renovation of existing structures among others in Vrindavan at a cost of ₹77.70 crore, construction of 12 MLD STPs and laying of interception and diversion (I&D) network in Kosi Kalan town in Mathura district costing ₹66.59 crore, and six MLD STPs and laying of I&D network in Chhata town in Mathura.

The above projects in Mathura-Vrindavan envisage to intercept and divert two, one and 11 drains that have their outfall into Kosi drain, which ultimately discharges into Yamuna river at Mathura.