Nadda to visit West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

15 October 2020 04:36 IST

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the State

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) president J.P. Nadda will visit West Bengal next week ahead of the Durga Puja festivities. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the State later this month but now Mr. Nadda will visit.

According to BJP leaders, Mr. Nadda will be in Siliguri in north Bengal on October 19. The BJP leadership including Mr. Nadda and Mr. Shah have been holding virtual meetings and rallies in the State for the past few months. This will be the first visit of Mr. Nadda after the outbreak of the pandemic. After the BJP’s impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Mr. Shah addressed party supporters at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The State BJP leadership sent two letters to the Union Home Ministry. Its MP Locket Chatterjee wrote to Mr. Shah demanding that the blast at a local club in Kolkata’s Beleghata area should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The roof of the club was blown off on Tuesday in the explosion which was most likely due to piling up of crude bombs.

Another BJP MP Santanu Thakur also wrote to the Centre on the implementation of The Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mr. Thakur, MP from Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas, is a leader from the Matua community. Getting citizenship has been a longstanding demand of the Matuas belonging to Namashudra community who migrated from East Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Wherever I go, people ask me about when the Act will be implemented,” Mr. Thakur said. Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said he helped in drafting the letter explaining the significance of the community and their demand for citizenship.