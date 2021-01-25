Nadda lauds progress in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH

25 January 2021 18:52 IST

The BJP national president flags strides of State on golden jubilee of statehood.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on January 25 credited efforts of successive governments in Himachal Pradesh since 1971 for its emergence as a leading developed State in the country.

He was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of statehood of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla.

“The developmental journey of Himachal Pradesh was difficult and arduous, but the successive leadership and hardworking people of the State converted these challenges into opportunities,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the State over these years had made rapid strides in various spheres.

Mr. Nadda said contribution of the first Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Parmar was immense and similar were the contributions of former chief ministers Virbhadra Singh, Shanta Kumar, Thakur Ram Lal and Prem Kumar Dhumal who ensured that the State forged ahead.

“Shanta Kumar made immense contribution in providing drinking water whereas the contributions of Dhumal were immense in providing road connectivity,” he said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the State started its development journey from scratch and the development achieved during the last 50 years was inspiring for not only hilly States, but also for other States as well. Mr. Thakur also paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for declaring Himachal Pradesh as the 18th State.

“The State had witnessed all-round development by making revolutionary transformation in socio-economic sector,” he said.

He said the per capita income of the State had reached over ₹1,90,500 and 4,118 health institutions were functioning against 587 in 1970-71.

“The present State government had started Himcare scheme to benefit those people who were not covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojna of Central government by providing medical cover up to ₹5 lakh per year to five members of a family. At present, as many as 4.63 lakh families had been registered under this scheme and 1.33 lakh people had received cashless treatment amounting to ₹131.33 crore,” he said.