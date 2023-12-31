ADVERTISEMENT

BJP chief Nadda attacks Congress over proposed Bharat Nyay Yatra

December 31, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Lucknow:

The BJP chief says Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to bring the country down while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking it forward

The Hindu Bureau

BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on December 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday targeted the Congress’s proposed Bharat Nyay Yatra and said those who left no stone unturned in doing injustice to the society were now thinking about holding a ‘Nyay Yatra’. He added that the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was aiming to bring the country down while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking it forward. “Those people who left no stone unturned in doing injustice to the society are imagining the Nyaya Yatra these days. Our imagination of developed India is when youth, women, poor and farmers join the pace of development, then India becomes developed,” said Mr. Nadda in Lucknow, addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The objective of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was that no beneficiary was left out of the welfare schemes of the Union government.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is developing very fast. The welfare programmes are implemented for every section of the society whose meaningful results are being experienced by the country today. We are all committed to the upliftment of all sections of the country and to realise the resolve of making a developed India,” said the BJP president.

Mr. Nadda said the BJP would emerge victorious in all the 80 parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 under the leadership of Mr. Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mr. Nadda also inaugurated the ‘Women’s Half Marathon’ organised in Lucknow, and addressed the women participants. In his one-day Lucknow tour, the BJP president visited the residence of former Minister, the late Ashutosh Tandon, met his family members and offered condolences. “Today, paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Ashutosh Tandon ji at his residence in Lucknow and met his family members and expressed condolences. His entire life was dedicated to public service and organisation. His contribution to the development of the State is unforgettable,” said Mr. Nadda.

